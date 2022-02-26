Beautiful Tallahassee weather this weekend followed by a cooldown

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — The sunglasses will come in handy this weekend! The weather will be perfect for outdoor activities Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday begins comfortable and sunny. Temperatures will rise to around 80F this afternoon with a calm breeze. The evening will be cool and calm.

Much of Sunday will be dry with a mix of sun & clouds. The afternoon will be just as warm as Saturday. A few showers will arrive ahead of a cold front past sunset Sunday evening. Cooler air will filter in behind the front in time for the walk to the bus stop Monday. Speaking Monday, there will be a couple of lingering showers in the region. Otherwise, we'll be starting off with clouds and cool conditions. The afternoon will feature some sun and dry weather.

The rest of the week will be dry and beautiful with temperatures rebounding back into the 70s by midweek.