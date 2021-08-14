Atlantic tropical depression set to take similar path to Fred

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The latest tropical system in the north Atlantic Ocean has striking resemblances to previous storms this hurricane season.

Tropical Depression Seven is situated about 550 miles from the Leeward Islands and is moving swiftly west Friday night at 21 mph.

The depression has peak wind speeds of 35 mph.

Tropical Depression Seven appears to be headed toward a similar path and strength pattern as its predecessors, tropical storms Elsa and Fred. The system is forecast to track near or over some of the islands of the Greater Antilles, where interruptions in its strengthening efforts would occur. As such, the forecast keeps the system at a tropical storm-level of intensity through the middle of next week.

Possible impacts from Seven are possible over the Bahamas and sections of the Florida peninsula, though those precise effects are difficult to determine at this phase.

At tropical storm strength, it would take the name Grace.