As storms move out, drier and cooler air is on the way to close out the weekend

The severe weather threat has ended for the area as a line of storms starts to make it out of our viewing area. Some leftover showers are possible through the overnight hours, before we dry out heading into the day tomorrow. Temperatures this evening in the 60s will cool quickly into the upper 40s in the early morning hours while skies begin to clear out.

Tomorrow will begin with a partly cloud sky, with temperatures slowly rising through the 50s, as wind out of the west-northwest brings cooler air into the region. This will keep highs in the upper 50s in the afternoon, with a select few locations making a run at the low 60s. There is a small chance at an isolated shower, but the vast majority of the region will remain dry throughout the day.

Monday will feature the sunniest day of the week, with highs once again only reaching the upper 50s. Throughout the week, highs will generally be in the low to mid 60s with lows in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday morning is expected to be the coldest, with morning lows in the upper 30s. Rain stays away from the area for much of the week, before a chance for isolated shower returns for the weekend.