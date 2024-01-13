As showers exit the region tonight, cold weather is in store for much of next week

Showers are moving through the region for your Friday commute home from work, and will linger throughout the region just past 8 pm EST this evening. There is still the chance a storm or two could reach severe limits, but I expect the severe threat to remain low for the rest of the day. Temperatures are mild, around the mid to upper 60s across the area, but will gradually fall as a cold front moves through the region tonight. By midnight, temperatures will be falling through the 50s, and in the early morning hours before sunrise tomorrow, temperatures will quickly fall through the 40s. By sunrise, lows will dip into the upper 30s. Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the night.

Tomorrow will start off on a chilly note, with temperatures slowly rising through the 40s throughout the morning hours with a partly cloudy sky. It will stay chilly throughout the day, with afternoon highs only warming into the low 50s, with a sun/cloud blend persisting throughout the day as upper level clouds pass overhead. Tomorrow night will be especially cold, with Sunday morning's lows dipping below freezing, bottoming out in the upper 20s. Temperatures will rebound for the day on Sunday, however, with highs reaching the low to mid 60s. Skies stay mostly sunny to end the weekend.

Next week will feature well below average temperatures and an arctic cold blast into the region. Highs throughout the week will be in the 40s and 50s, with the coldest day being Wednesday, with a high of 46 degrees. Lows throughout the week will be in the 20s and 30s, with Wednesday morning featuring a low of a freezing 22 degrees. This can cause pipes to freeze and burst, so make sure to keep stocked up on water heading into next week. There are two chances at rain, one being Monday evening into Tuesday morning, the next on Friday, but severe weather is not expected for either event. Stay warm heading into this cold stretch!