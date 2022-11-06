Area of low pressure in southwestern Atlantic Ocean has high development chances over the next two days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An area of low pressure located roughly 200 miles north of Puerto Rico in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean has an 80% chance for tropical or subtropical development within the next 48 hours. The system is forecast to move northward near the Bahamas through the early part of this week where better development is possible. Then, it is projected to move westward or west-southwestward, towards the central/southern Florida peninsula by midweek. There is still some uncertainty regarding the exact track of this system. The impacts from this system will likely include coastal flooding due to strong onshore winds, beach erosion, rough surf, strong winds near tropical storm force, and heavy rain along Florida's east coast and possibly along the coastline of the Carolina's and Georgia's coast. Those impacts will likely be felt in those areas through the middle to later part of this week.

Due to the uncertainty of the system, it is important to keep an eye on every forecast as the First to Know Weather Team tracks its movement. So far, no major impacts are anticipated with this storm in the Big Bend and South Georgia but it may create some breezy conditions this week, and increased rain chances Thursday and Friday.

What to expect in the Big Bend and South Georgia this week:

Breezy/windy conditions Tuesday through Friday with wind gusts around 20-25 miles per hour, at times. (Winds will come mainly from the northeast during that time).

Better rain chances on Thursday and Friday, especially in our eastern areas where 1-2 inches of rainfall may occur. (Considering many of us locally are in drought conditions, this is all much needed rain!)

Again, due to the uncertainty on the strength and timing of the system, our local impacts may change so keep an eye on the latest First to Know forecasts in the coming days.

tropics check Sunday evening

Another low pressure area in the central Atlantic Ocean has high chances for development in the next 2 days but it will pose no threat to land as it is expected to stay out in the open ocean.