Another hot and humid day Sunday begins with areas of patchy fog

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Highs returned to the low to mid 90s Saturday afternoon for much of the Big Bend and South Georgia, although slightly more cloud cover than Friday has kept it barely cooler than yesterday. Tallahassee recorded a record high temperature for the second day in a row with the high of 96 degrees beating the old record high for May 17th of 95 degrees set back in 1933.

Skies turn mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight, as temperatures gradually fall through the 70s and bottom out in the lower 70s early Sunday morning. In the early morning hours Sunday and peaking just after sunrise, patchy fog will develop in parts of the area.

Over the course of Sunday morning, sun will gradually help evaporate fog, with more sunshine expected into the afternoon. Temperatures warm through the 70s before reaching the 80s by 9am. Temperatures quickly warm through the 80s during brunch before hitting the 90s by 1pm. While most of the area is expected to see highs peak in the mid 90s, a few spots seeing more sunshine can warm up a few more degrees and approach record high territory in the upper 90s.

Monday will feature partly cloudy skies again with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Rain stays away for the vast majority of the region, with spotty showers and storms not expected to return to the forecast until Wednesday. This along with a frontal system is expected to cool temperatures slightly in time for the weekend, but it still remains on the warm side.

