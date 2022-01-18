Another cold night Tuesday, followed by brief Wednesday warm-up

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Clear skies and calmer winds will take us through Tuesday evening across South Georgia and the Big Bend. It is going to get frigid again tonight though, with low temperatures tumbling to the low 30's! This will lead to some patchy frost across the area so make sure to stay warm and protect your plants and pets! Also, allow for some extra time early Wednesday morning to warm the cars up and defrost!

Wednesday does offer relief with high temperatures warming up to the mid-60's! The day will feature partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunny breaks! Enjoy Wednesday because afterwards it is essentially all down hill from there!

Thursday brings in another warm-feel with high temperatures in the upper 60's. However, rain makes a comeback during the day Thursday thanks to a potent cold front. The front looks to stall which will deliver more cold rain, clouds, and chilly temperatures for Friday.

With some model uncertainty for the weekend, there is a potential system that may bring even more rain through Saturday. This will need to be closely monitored as low temperatures dip down to the mid 30's early Saturday morning! Cold lasts all weekend, but early next week looks a little better with high temperatures back into the mid to upper 50's.

