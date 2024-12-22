Another cold and sunny start Sunday before gradual warming by Christmas Day

Temperatures are falling into the lower 30s early Sunday morning with clear skies and calm winds. This has allowed many to drop below the freezing mark with patchy areas of frost sticking around through sunrise. A northeasterly wind setting up over the course of the day will help keep temperatures below average as lots of sunshine warms the area into the 40s after 9am and the 50s by noon. Highs peak in the mid to upper 50s and skies remain sunny throughout the afternoon.

Sunday evening will feature temperatures falling through the 40s once again before lows bottom out in the 30s Monday morning with mostly clear skies. However, Monday morning lows will remain above the freezing mark for most. Monday afternoon begins a temperature rebound with highs reaching the low 60s with skies remaining mostly sunny through Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day sees highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s with a few isolated showers possible earlier in the day. Most remain dry through the end of the week as highs continue to reach the 70s with lows in the 50s through Friday.