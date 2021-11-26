Another blast of winter-like temperatures tonight

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday evening! Skies will continue to clear out tonight but that will make way for another winter-like chill as we head into Saturday morning. Low temperatures will be in the low 30's. A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect through Saturday morning so make sure to stay warm, bring the plants and pets inside, and check on the neighbors!

After a cold start to the morning, Saturday will offer bright sunshine and blue skies. High temperatures will be in the low 60's. Another cold front marches through on Sunday bringing more cloud cover and a small chance for a shower.

Temperatures stay cool during the afternoons this weekend and into early next week in the 60's. Morning also stay chilly in the upper 30's to low 40's. By midweek, high temperatures will warm-up into the 70's.

