An isolated storm cannot be ruled out Saturday afternoon, but most stay dry

The week is ending on a hot and mostly sunny note with temperatures this afternoon in the low 90s across much of the area. It is fairly humid across the area with a southwest wind flow helping to bring moisture into the area. Some clearer periods throughout the night will come along with warm temperatures as patchy areas of fog work their way into the forecast during the early morning as lows drop into the low 70s.

Saturday will start off with patchy areas of fog and a sun-cloud blend to start the morning. Temperatures will warm into the 80s by 10 am and continue to climb during the afternoon. The chance for an isolated storm begins during the early afternoon hours, especially in our southern Georgia counties, while parts of the Big Bend may see a shower or two between early afternoon and sunset. Most of the area will stay dry, however in the few areas that storms do pop up, damaging wind gusts cannot be ruled out.

The rest of Memorial Day Weekend looks to stay dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies as highs return to the mid 90s each afternoon. This will make for great weather to get to places like the beach or pool to relax and cool off. By Tuesday, a scattered chance for storms returns to the forecast as high continue in the 90s.