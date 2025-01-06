Air cooling quickly as below average temperatures expected through weekend

Temperatures are falling quickly across the area from northwest to southeast areas as a frontal system pushes through the area Monday afternoon. Many will end the day in the 40s with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s early Tuesday morning. This brings the potential for patchy frost across the area.

Highs Tuesday afternoon only reach the 40s with overnight lows falling into the 20s for the majority of the area Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Highs reach the low 50s Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, but it stays cold. Dry weather continues with mostly sunny skies for much of the week before spotty showers are possible heading into Friday evening, where temperatures in the 40s cool into the 30s overnight.

The weekend continues below average temperatures before highs in the 60s come into play Sunday afternoon.

Remember the 4 Ps, Pipes, Pets, Plants, and People, as temperatures dip below freezing for consecutive nights. Check in on your neighbors to make sure everyone is staying safe and warm and bring some extra layers for your activities throughout the week. Get ready to crank the heat!