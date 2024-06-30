Afternoon scattered storms continue through midweek with mostly cloudy skies

Scattered storms are continuing this evening as a Flood Watch remains in effect for most local counties until 11pm EDT. While all storms are remaining below severe limits, already saturated ground from heavy rainfall Saturday means ponding and flooding on roadways can occur more quickly than usual. Rain coverage will remain scattered through the early overnight hours before dissipating before sunrise. Temperatures this evening will cool from the 80s into the mid 70s for lows.

The week will start off with mostly cloudy skies, but it will stay dry for most of Monday morning. Scattered showers and storms redevelop Monday afternoon, with rain coverage becoming widely scattered around your evening commute home from work.

Mostly cloudy skies with widely scattered storms continue through midweek, with some drier air trying to work its way into the region for the Fourth of July. Storm chances remain scattered, but there will be more drier breaks for the holiday, hopefully enough to cause no delays for evening Firework festivities.

By the weekend, skies become more partly cloudy with scattered storm chances in the forecast. Highs remain in the mid 90s for much of the week before warming into the upper 90s by the weekend.