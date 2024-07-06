Afternoon pop-up storms return Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 90s

A couple pop-up storms have helped cool off western parts of the area this evening, including Tallahassee and Bainbridge. That cluster of storms is curently moving across our area north of I-10, bringing brief downpours and some rumbles of thunder. This has helped cool us off from the triple digit feel-like temperatures across a good chunk of the area, and temperatures will continue to fall heading through the remainder of the night. Lows bottom out in the upper 70s around sunrise tomorrow, with showers dissipating around midnight throughout the Big Bend and South Georgia.

A sun-cloud blend will be in place to start Sunday, with the morning staying dry for most of us. By the early afternoon, pop-up showers and storms return to the region and last through sunset. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 90s by 3pm, with feel-like temperatures once again reaching the triple digits.

If going to the beach to escape the heat, remember that Beryl swirling out in the western Gulf of Mexico will cause increased rip currents due to strong swells. While the waters may look calm, there is a great pull underneath the surface that can make venturing out into the Gulf an your two feet dangerous.

There is not much of a change to the overall weather pattern over the next 7 days, with some proximity to stalling frontal systems and ample sunshine to create heat induced pop-up storms continuing into next weekend. This will bring scattered afternoon thunderstorms over each of the next 7 days, as highs reach the mid to upper 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures stay only a few degrees above average for this time of year over the next week.