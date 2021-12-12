After a chilly Monday morning, warmer-feel will return this week

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening! We have a cool and quiet night in store with temperatures turning chilly! Low temperatures will fall down to the upper 40's to low 50's across South Georgia and the Big Bend, respectively. Clouds will clear out through tonight, too!

The work week will be comfortable, dry, and filled with sunshine! High temperatures will gradually warm-up this week through the 70's. Morning low temperatures will also rise back into the 50's by midweek. Enjoy this gorgeous stretch of weather!

