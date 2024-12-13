Above average temperatures return this weekend with partly cloudy skies

Temperatures have warmed into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon with mostly clear skies and a light wind out of the northeast. Temperatures have rebounded and will continue to warm heading into the weekend as skies turn partly cloudy overnight. Lows dip into the upper 40s early Saturday morning, beginning a stretch of above average temperatures.

Saturday features partly cloudy skies with a breeze out of the east-northeast. Temperatures rise through the 50s and 60s over the course of the morning before peaking in the upper 60s and low 70s during the afternoon. Rain stays away from the area all weekend long.

A few more clouds filter in Sunday but peaks of sunshine will be seen from time to time. Lows in the 50s make way for highs in the mid 70s, making it a great day to get outdoors without the need to bundle up. This warm and dry weather continues into the workweek with partly cloudy skies. By Thursday next week a cold front approaches the region and early signs suggest the chance for at least some isolated showers and highs cooling back down into the 60s and 50s by Friday.

Enjoy this mild stretch of December weather as we head into prime holiday shopping season!