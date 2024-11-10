Above average temperatures continue with week with clouds gradually clearing

Clouds are sticking around Sunday evening as some localized patches of showers move in from the west. Temperatures remain mild in the mid 70s, and they are expected to only fall into the upper 60s overnight tonight. Those going to the T-Pain concert should bring a rain jacket in the event a few sprinkles pass through from time to time, but concertgoers should not be concerned about a washout!

Monday begins with mostly cloudy skies, but the sun will peak through from time to time, making way for a sun-cloud blend later on in the afternoon. Isolated showers return in the afternoon, but most of the area remains dry. Temperatures remain in the 70s for much of the day, aside from the early to middle part of the afternoon as highs reach the low 80s.

Drier weather is in store for the rest of the week as clouds begin to clear and sunny skies are in the forecast to end the week. A cold front moving through Thursday doesn't bring much in terms of rain, but it knocks highs down from the 80s to the 70s while lows drop from the 60s to 50s. Temperatures remain above average but not as unseasonable warm as we have been lately!