Above average temperatures are in store to end the week with partly cloudy skies

Another calm day has shaped up across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia with ample sunshine warming temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. Wind flow out of the south is helping to bring warmer and more humid air into the region as a surface high to our north moves out into the Atlantic. Temperatures tonight will slowly fall through the 60s and 50s before bottoming out in the mid 40s around sunrise tomorrow morning. Passing clouds will continue throughout the night, with some clearer periods, especially early. Some patchy fog will develop in the early morning ours as more humid air continues to move into the area.

Tomorrow will begin with temperatures warming through the 50s and partly cloudy skies. Rain stays away for the day on Friday, while highs warm into the mid 70s during the afternoon. Southerly wind flow continues, helping us warm well above average during the day, and keeping us above average throughout the overnight hours. Cloud cover will remain partly cloudy throughout much of the day, with a few more clouds in the evening than the morning hours.

This weekend starts off on the warm and humid side Saturday, before scattered storms move into the area Sunday evening for western parts of the Big Bend. This will come along with increased cloud cover for the day on Sunday as a low pressure system approaches from the west. This will bring more widespread storms for the region on Monday, with highs in the 70s continuing. A cold front moving through the region Monday will help return temperatures to near average by the middle part of next week as a partly cloudy sky returns to the forecast.