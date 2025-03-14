A windy Saturday comes before dangerous severe weather for some Saturday night

After a warm Friday afternoon with partly cloudy skies, the weather will take a turn for the worse this weekend, but storms hold off until Saturday night.

Temperatures around the 80 degree mark Friday afternoon are falling through the 70s, and will bottom out in the upper 50s and low 60s early Saturday morning. Passing clouds will come along with no rain overnight, making for good weather for any Friday night plans!

Saturday morning starts off with partly cloudy skies, with more periods of sunshine by the middle part of the day. These mostly sunny skies will come along with increasingly strong wind out of the south, prompting a wind advisory to go in effect at 11am and last through 4 am Sunday morning for the western half of the area, including Tallahassee, Thomasville, and Bainbridge.

While winds will be 20-25 mph with gusts to 40 pm at this time, this will happen ahead of the severe storms, which will not arrive until after midnight Saturday night.

Saturday night is when a significant severe weather risk develops across the area, with the greatest chance for dangerous storms from areas Tallahassee and Thomasville west. All severe weather types, including damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible.

Most storms hold off until after midnight before moving into the Big Bend and South Georgia from west to east.

Western parts of the area including Tallahassee, Thomasville, Bainbridge, and Quincy are under a strong tornado risk, meaning there is a 10% chance of seeing a strong tornado within a 25 mile radius from any of these neighborhoods.

To understand that, pick a location on the map, draw a line 25 miles out, and draw a circle around that point. Within that circle, there is a 10% chance of seeing a strong EF2-EF5 tornado. See below for an example using the Tallahassee radar site.

Heading into Sunday morning after 8am, the severe weather threat continues into eastern parts of the area, where all severe weather types remain possible. The line of storms is expected to weaken as it passes through areas like Valdosta, Lakeland, Perry, and Live Oak, however there is still a 2/5 risk for severe storms.

The entire Big Bend and South Georgia should download the WTXL app and turn on government alerts in their phone's settings before heading to bed Saturday night. This way, you can be woken up in the event a tornado warning is issued for your area before waking up Sunday morning.

