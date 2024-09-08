A wet and dreary weekend continues with on and off showers continuing next week

Saturday has remained mostly cloudy with on and off showers across parts of the area. On and off showers continue tonight between drier periods as temperatures fall into the low 70s for lows early Sunday morning. Skies remain overcast throughout the night and into the day Sunday.

Sunday will begin with overcast skies with the sun only peaking out for very brief periods throughout the day. Showers will be on and off over the course of the morning and afternoon, with scattered pockets of heavy rain. This keeps temperatures below average with highs only reaching the low to mid 80s with much of the day spent in the 70s. Rainfall totals remain below an inch for most of the area through Monday evening with some isolated areas seeing over an inch.

Overcast skies with on and off showers continue into the workweek with isolated to scattered rain coverage Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday more moisture pumps into the area with widely scattered rain coverage by the end of the week. This keeps the wet and overcast weather through next weekend. Highs rise into the mid to upper 80s throughout the week with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies begin to dry with a little more sunshine in the mix Saturday as scattered storm activity sticks around.