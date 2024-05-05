A warm week begins with isolated PM storms possible again on Monday

Highs this afternoon peaked around 90 degrees with a good amount of sunshine among periods with more clouds. Localized areas of brief showers have popped up at times this afternoon, although most of the region has remained dry. It has remained humid throughout the weekend as a light southerly wind flow continues. Over the next few hours, skies will remain mostly clear with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s and 70s. Lows will dip into the upper 60s with the chance for patchy fog during the early morning hours.

Tomorrow begins with a mix of sun and clouds in the sky with temperatures rising into the 80s by 11 am. Most of the region will remain dry, but an isolated storm or two may make their way through the region from the west during the mid afternoon hours. Highs once again reach the low 90s Monday afternoon with drier weather on the way for much of the week.

Tuesday through Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s as skies remain dry and no rain is expected. Find ways to cool down in the hot sun with high levels of humidity across the area. Friday brings isolated storms back into the forecast ahead of a cold front before drier weather returns on Saturday. These storms will also help to break the heat, dipping weekend highs into the 80s before scattered storms return to the area Sunday.