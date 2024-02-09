A warm and humid weekend makes way for storms to start to the workweek

After a partly cloudy day, some more clouds are filtering into the region this evening as temperatures sit in the low to mid 70s just before sunset. This additional cloud cover will help temperatures cool slowly throughout the evening, bottoming out in the lower 50s just after sunrise tomorrow morning. Increased humidity with a southerly wind flow will allow for patchy areas of fog during the early morning hours before a cloudy morning shapes up across the area.

While the weekend begins on the cloudy side, some periods of sunshine will break through during the afternoon hours, and rain stays away throughout the day. With southerly wind flow continuing, a warm and humid day can be expected across the region as highs work their way into the mid 70s. A mild evening will make way for a comfortable night, with temperatures only dipping into the mid 50s Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon into the evening hours will feature isolated showers and storms moving into the area from the west, although they are expected to remain below severe limits through the end of the weekend. Monday morning is when we can expect storms to become more widespread across the area as a cold front pushes through the region. Right now, a 2/5 risk for damaging winds and an isolated tornado can be expected for areas north of I-10, but please stay tuned to First To Know Weather throughout the weekend for updates on this severe weather event.

After the cold front moves through Monday, drier and cooler weather is in the forecast. Highs generally in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s and low 40s will be common throughout the week with partly cloudy skies. This will make for calm weather for Valentine's Day, great for both outdoor and indoor activities.