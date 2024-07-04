A warm and humid night with low rain chances makes way for a steamy Friday

Storms have stayed at bay for much of the afternoon across the area today, helping temperatures warm into the mid 90s. Humidity has made it feel even hotter out there will feel-like temperatures well into the triple digits. An isolated shower or storm is still possible over the last few hours of daylight, but any showers that do pop up will fizzle after sunset, making for good firework viewing conditions this evening. Lows dip into the upper 70s overnight with passing clouds throughout the day.

Tomorrow will begin with passing clouds and sunshine to start the morning, with an isolated to scattered storm possible by mid to late morning. Temperatures will warm through the 80s during the morning hours with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 90s by mid-afternoon. Feel-like temperatures will be as high as 112 degrees across the Big Bend and South Georgia Friday afternoon, which is why a heat advisory has been issued for the entire area between 11 am and 9 pm EDT.

Into the weekend, highs reach the upper 90s but storm chances remain scattered each afternoon. If taking a trip to the beach, Hurricane Beryl churning in the western Gulf of Mexico should serve as a reminder that there is a high risk of rip currents with stronger swells than usual at the beach. Otherwise prepare for the chance for a scattered storm each of the next 7 afternoons as the weather pattern doesn't change much.