A warm and humid Easter brings some passing clouds, but no rain

Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday afternoon bring an end to the abundant sunshine we have seen the past few days. Overnight, some more passing clouds work their way into the area, as lows approach the 60 degree mark around sunrise for Easter morning services.

A sun-cloud blend kicks off Easter Sunday, as a light wind out of the south helps bring in more moisture to the region as temperatures rise through the 70s over the course of the morning. Afternoon highs reach the mid 80s as partly cloudy skies continue, but no rain is in the forecast throughout the day. More humidity does come into play, giving the holiday a muggy feel to the air.

A few more clouds than sunshine are expected Monday with partly cloudy skies in the forecast for most of the next 7 days. Rain chances remain low, but muggy air along with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s make it feel like summer all week long.

