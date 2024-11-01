A warm and dry start to November continues through Election Day Tuesday

The weekend is starting with temperatures in the low to mid 80s heading home this Friday afternoon. This is along with mostly sunny skies and some humidity, making it feel toasty at times out in the sun. Overnight, dry weather continues as temperatures fall through the 70s and upper 60s through midnight before overnight lows reach the low 60s early Saturday morning. Skies remain mostly clear with clear periods at times overnight.

Saturday begins with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising through the 60s and 70s during the morning hours. By the afternoon, temperatures reach the 80s before peaking in the mid to upper 80s for highs by mid-afternoon. This makes for warm yet pleasant weather for activities such as FAMU homecoming and FSU football. You can leave the rain jacket at home without worrying about any showers around.

Sunday continues the trend of warm and sunny weather, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s each afternoon through the middle of next week. This includes election day, where mostly sunny skies with dry weather are in store for those waiting on poll lines. Isolated showers come back into play the end of next week, where some tropical moisture may approach the area from the south. No significant tropical impacts are expected at this time.