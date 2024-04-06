A sunny weekend continues before a mixed sky for the solar eclipse Monday

Another great weekend is underway with mostly sunny skies across the area and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures are slightly below average as a northerly wind influence brings cooler and drier air into the region. Over the next few hours, some more clouds will filter into the area, but clearer periods are still expected through the night. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and 50s after sunset as lows bottom out in the mid 40s during the early morning hours.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies once again as temperatures rise from the upper 40s and low 50s during the early morning into the upper 60s by noon. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s with lots of sun continuing throughout the day.

Monday will feature a few more clouds, however, I still expect to see enough sun where the partial eclipse will be visible for a good part of the afternoon. With no total eclipse in our area, there will not be any pressure for the sun to be visible during a brief 4 minute window of totality. Nearly 70% of the sun will be blocked out by the moon at 3pm, which is peak viewing time for the eclipse.

Tuesday features more cloud cover in the region as storms arrive in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Some of these storms could be severe, so stay tuned at First To Know Weather as we approach the middle of the week. Clearer skies are in store Friday into next weekend as highs throughout the week reach the upper 70s and low 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.