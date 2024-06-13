A sunny Thursday brings the chance for an isolated pop-up storm this afternoon

It's a warm and humid start this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s before sunrise and dewpoints around the 70 degree mark. This is making for a muggy start with mostly sunny skies expected throughout the morning. Temperatures will reach the 80s by 10 am with highs in the mid 90s later this afternoon. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon, especially in the Big Bend, most likely around the 2-6 pm time period.

Overnight lows will slowly drop into the mid 70s with mostly clear skies, but the humidity sticks around. Winds will remain light with a general flow out of the north, helping to keep dry weather in the forecast with low rain chances through the weekend.

A dominant high pressure system over the region this weekend will help keep rain chances low and temperatures on the rise. Friday and Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs approaching the century mark on Saturday. A little more cloud cover enters the region Sunday before isolated to scattered storm return to the forecast next week.