A sunny start to the week brings less humidity and no rain

Highs in the 80s Sunday afternoon came along with lots of sunshine and lower humidity after a cold front bringing storms moved through Saturday night. Low humidity continues Sunday night, allowing temperatures to fall steadily through the 70s and 60s before reaching the mid 50s for lows early Monday morning. Skies remain mostly clear with a view of a waxing gibbous moon nearly half illuminated.

Monday begins with clear and dry weather, with temperatures in the 50s around 7 am quickly warming into through the 60s by 9 am and 70s by 10 am. Temperatures reach the 80s early in the afternoon as abundant sunshine with little to no cloud cover continuing throughout the day. Dewpoint temperatures in the 40s and 50s will represent a less humid atmosphere than last week, making for great weather to get outdoors!

Tuesday will shape up to be another dry and sunny day with morning lows in the 50s making way for highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. More clouds come into play Wednesday, bringing the chance for spotty to scattered storms, that will become more common heading into the weekend.

Highs remain in the 80s for the majority of the next 7 days.

