A sunny start to Monday makes way for more isolated to scattered PM storms

A few neighborhoods across the region have picked up periods of showers this afternoon, with highest rain totals coming out of Wakulla County, some areas estimating up to 4 inches on radar. Showers and storms have remained brief, and much of that rain activity before sunset is staying along the Apalachicola River to our west.

A mostly cloudy sky for parts of the day has made way for some more bits of sunshine later in the day. Temepratures in the mid 80s across much of the region will cool through the 70s overnight bottoming out in the upper 60s around sunrise tomorrow morning. Patchy areas of fog will develop in the early morning hours.

Monday will begin with a fair amount of sunshine across the Big Bend and South Georgia, with temperatures warming into the 80s by 10 am. Highs reach the low 90s Monday afternoon as pop-up storms once again develop across the area, lasting for a brief period of time come 2pm onwards. Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the afternoon.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies continue throughout the week with afternoon pop-up thunderstorms possible each afternoon. Rain chances will be higher come Thursday and Friday as a trough from the northwest approaches the area, but periods of sunshine should be expected each day this week. Highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the 70s continue throughout the week.