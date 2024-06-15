A sunny start to Father's Day sets up the chance for a brief pop-up storm

It's been a toasty Saturday today with temperatures this afternoon peaking in the upper 90s across the area. Skies have remained mostly sunny, with clear skies lasting throughout the rest of the day. Overnight, a few clouds move overhead but a mostly clear night is still expected as temperatures fall through the 80s after sunset with lows bottoming out in the mid 70s around sunrise tomorrow morning.

Skies stay mostly sunny for the first part of Father's Day, with an isolated shower or storm possible by the late morning. Storm coverage becomes a little more scattered by mid afternoon, but any storms that do pop-up with be brief in nature. This will mean you can still fit outdoor activities into your Father's Day plans, but be prepared to take some breaks indoors if a brief shower or storm passes through. Highs are still expected to reach the mid 90s with high humidity.

Rain coverage will remain low through the first half of the week with partly cloudy skies. Highs cool slightly to the mid 90s throughout the week with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. Signs are that storm coverage will become more scattered by the end of the week as more moisture moves into the area.

The main takeaway this week will be warm weather with lower rain chances than typical for this time of year, however brief PM storms cannot be ruled out.