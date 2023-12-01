A soggy weekend is underway with the possibility of flooding and severe weather

ENTER DATELINE — Some light on and off showers are moving through the region this evening with temperatures falling slowly through the 60s. Over the next few hours, showers will be on and off but temperatures will remain mild. Lows tonight will dip down into the low to mid 60s across the region.

Tomorrow, rain will begin moving through northwest portions of the viewing area during the early morning hours, with heavy rain expected in areas including Bainbridge and Colquitt around 10am. The rain will begin to move into central and eastern portions of the viewing area around noon, and will continue on and off throughout the day. There is the potential that some storms could be strong to severe tomorrow, with an isolated chance at damaging wind gusts and a small possibility of a tornado or two in west and central parts of the viewing area. This includes Bainbridge and Tallahassee.

Another burst of heavy rain will be widespread throughout the region early Sunday morning with just some leftover showers by Sunday afternoon. Around 2-6 inches of rain is expected to fall through Sunday, with the higher accumulations dependent on where the heaviest rain bands set up.

In the long run, rain moves out in time for the day on Monday but overcast skies will remain in the forecast. Skies begin to clear on Tuesday, but highs in the 70s this weekend become highs in the low 60s starting Tuesday. Overnight lows will dip down into the 40s and 30s next week, so colder air is on the way!