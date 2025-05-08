A soggy weekend begins Friday evening as widespread rain moves in from west

Highs reached the 80s with partly cloudy skies Thursday, with just a few spotty pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lingering showers are expected to lessen in coverage during the overnight hours as temperatures slowly fall through the 70s and bottom out in the upper 60s early Friday morning. It stays warm and humid throughout the overnight timeframe.

Friday begins with passing clouds during the morning hours, with only spotty shower activity. This rain coverage becomes more scattered during the early part of the afternoon before widespread rainfall moves into the area by the commute home from work by 5pm. This rain will be steady at times, kicking off the start of a soggy weekend.

On and off showers linger Friday night into the day on Saturday, before more heavy and steady rainfall comes into play Saturday night and Sunday. By the start of next week, 4-8 inches of rain can be expected for a good chunk of the Big Bend and South Georgia, with localized areas having the potential of seeing 10"+.

Exactly where sees the heaviest rain set up is still uncertain, so make sure to check back with ABC 27 First To Know Weather all weekend long.

