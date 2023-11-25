A rainy Sunday will make way for overcast skies the next few days ahead of a cold front

ENTER DATELINE — A mild and sunny day is continuing throughout the Big Bend and Southern Georgia this evening with temperatures across the region in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain has stayed away from the region today, but just offshore are some showers that are moving into the region from the southwest. Overnight, some isolated showers will move into the region with temperatures dropping through the 60s into the low to mid 50s for lows. Showers will be very spotty in nature overnight, before becoming widespread after sunrise tomorrow morning.

Sunday will start off on a soggy note, with widespread rain and showers across the Big Bend by mid morning. As the day goes on, widespread rain will move into parts of Southern Georgia, being most widespread in northeastern portions of the viewing area in the afternoon. Temperatures throughout the day will slowly warm through the 50s into the mid 60s, but shouldn't get much higher due to cloud cover and rainfall blocking the sun for most of the day. Rain showers will start to fizzle after sunset and will move out of the region by midnight tomorrow night.

In the long run, Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the upper 60s with some low 70s in parts of the viewing area. By Tuesday, a cold front will move through the region, bringing highs down into the low 60s with lows dipping into the low 40s and upper 30s. Some areas will see lows dip into the low 30s, especially northern parts of the viewing area in Southern Georgia. This means some frost and freeze alerts may be issued during the week, so get the winter gear ready!