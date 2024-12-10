A rainy starts Wednesday makes way for a colder and sunnier afternoon

Most of the area has remained dry Tuesday with cloudy skies as temperatures have reached the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will slowly cool after sunset this evening as skies remain cloudy throughout the night. Showers will begin to pop up on radar after midnight tonight with periods of steady rain moving in by early Wednesday morning. Temperatures remain in the 60s throughout the night with humid conditions.

Many will be greeted with steady rain to start their Wednesday morning as clouds remain overhead. The day will be a rare instance where the afternoon is colder than the morning as a cold front moves through the region over the course of the day. While the morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the 60s, temperatures will fall into the 50s by the afternoon as sunny skies take over with a breeze from the northwest.

This pattern change brings a dry and sunny end to the workweek with Thursday morning lows dipping into the low to mid 30s and highs that afternoon only reaching the 50s. Milder temepratures are on the way for the weekend but rain looks to stay away from the area into early next week.