A rainy end to Saint Patrick's Day brings cooler and drier air to start the week

A line of storms is moving into the region this evening which will bring periods of heavy rain and lightning to much of the region throughout the evening and early overnight hours. 1-2 inches rain is expected to fall across the area, with locally higher totals where the heaviest of rain sets up. Steady rain will begin to taper off around 11pm to midnight with isolated showers sticking around through sunrise tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will fall into the 50s.

A cold front moving through Monday morning will help keep temperatures on the cooler side throughout the day. Temperatures will slowly warm through the 60s during the morning hours and peak in the upper 60s and low 70s by the mid afternoon. Skies will clear over the course of the day, with mostly cloudy skies making way for a sun/cloud blend by midday. The day will end with a mostly sunny sky near sunset.

Cooler and drier air being filtered into the area with help bring lows down into the mid 30s across the area Tuesday morning. Highs will remain below average only reaching the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. Highs remain below average for much of the week, with skies staying dry until Thursday, when isolated storms are possible with scattered storms in the forecast on Friday. Drier weather will be in store for the weekend, but temperatures are still expected to remain at or below average with highs in the low to mid 70s.