A pleasant Friday makes way for strong to severe storms possible Saturday night

Temperatures are sitting around the 40 degree mark early Friday morning with parts of the area waking up in the 30s. Skies are mostly clear across the area and will remain so over the course of the morning. Temperatures in the 50s by 9am warm into the 60s around 11am, with a light breeze developing out of the south. This helps bring highs into the lower 70s across the Big Bend and South Georgia as the day ends with partly cloudy skies.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 50s, but won't get as cold as last night with a southerly wind flow keeping us on the warmer side. More clouds also filter into the area, bringing a mostly cloudy Saturday with spotty showers possible as early as the afternoon. Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning features periods of rain and storms, some of which can be strong to severe. Some storms have the potential to come along with a damaging wind gust or isolated tornado, so make sure to have multiple ways to receive alerts before heading to bed Saturday night.

Highs this weekend reach the mid 70s with lows in the 50s, as mostly cloudy skies linger into the day on Monday. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out Monday with afternoon highs in the 60s, before a stretch of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s lasts from Tuesday through Wednesday.