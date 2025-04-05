A partly cloudy Sunday continues a summer-like feel before overnight storms into Monday

Summer-like weather continues across the Big Bend and South Georgia with temperatures in the mid 80s across the area Saturday afternoon. Partly cloudy skies continue into the overnight hours, with temperatures falling through the 70s before midnight, reaching the mid to upper 60s for lows early Sunday morning. The overnight hours remain humid, but rain stays away from the area.

Some more clouds than sun are expected Sunday morning, with temperatures rising through the 70s over the course of the morning as more peaks of sunshine are expected throughout the day. A partly cloudy sky during the afternoon hours allows highs to reach the mid 80s across the area, with a southerly wind flow continuing warm and humid weather. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out around sunset and beyond, but most storms hold off until after midnight Sunday night into Monday morning.

ABC 27 First To Know Weather

A spotty damaging wind gust cannot be ruled out late Sunday night into the day on Monday, as a 1/5 risk for severe weather exists across the area. The slow-moving nature of these storms will make the threat for flooding most likely, even as rainfall totals are expected to be 1-3" across the region. Regardless, Monday will be a wet day for most of the area.

ABC 27 First To Know Weather

Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather for the latest.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.