A mostly cloudy sky continues to dominate the forecast with rain on the way for midweek

It's another mostly cloudy day across the Big Bend and southern Georgia with temperatures sitting slightly below average for much of the region. Temperatures in southern Georgia and the eastern Big Bend are sitting in the 60s while the western Big Bend is seeing temperatures in the low 70s. The radar is staying dry with rain staying away for much of the region.

Over the next few hours, temperatures will fall through the 60s as mostly cloudy skies continue in the forecast. Additional cloud cover will filter into the region overnight with lows dipping into the mid to upper 50s across the area.

Tomorrow will start on the mostly cloudy side, with temperatures warming through the 60s during the morning hours. Afternoon highs will warm into the low 70s tomorrow afternoon with mostly cloudy skies continuing throughout the day.

In the long run, showers are back in the forecast starting Tuesday as an upper level low works its way into the region. This will allow a mostly cloudy sky to continue throughout the week with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Wednesday looks to have the greatest chance for rain this week, with around 60% of the region getting at least a few rain drops. Conditions will clear out at the end of the week with a little bit more sun returning to the forecast, as temperatures climb back into the mid 70s by Friday.