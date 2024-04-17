A mix of sun and clouds enters the region Wednesday with increased humidity

Temperatures across the region this morning are mild sitting in the 60s with humidity working its way into the region. Skies are partly cloudy across the area with mostly sunny skies expected during the midday hours. Temperatures will rise through the 60s and 70s this morning before reaching the 80s after noon. Highs top out in the mid 80s before a few more clouds filter into the area late today into the overnight hours.

Lows tonight will fall back into the 60s before highs reach the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon as partly cloudy skies continue. Parts of the region may see patchy fog Thursday morning, but dry weather will continue through the end of the week for the vast majority of the region. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out over the next few days, but storms stay away from the region until this weekend.

Highs on Friday reach 90 degrees across much of the area before isolated showers and storms are expected Saturday and Sunday. A fair amount of sunshine will be seen across the region through the weekend before mostly cloudy skies enter the forecast on Monday with scattered storms. Skies clear out in time for Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s.