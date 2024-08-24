A mix of sun and clouds continues Sunday with afternoon spotty storms

A mostly dry Saturday has shaped up across the Big Bend and South Georgia, with a mix of sun and clouds in the sky. Temperatures have reached the low 90s for highs for much of the area. Overnight skies will remain partly cloudy with a few clearer periods by the early morning hours. Temperatures will fall through the 80s and into the 70s by 10 pm. Lows bottom out in the low 70s after sunrise tomorrow morning.

Sunday will feature periods of sun with some periods of clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will gradually rise through the 70s and 80s during the morning with afternoon highs making it into the low 90s. Spotty storm coverage will begin to pickup around 3pm, but a good sunk of the area stays dry. Areas with a greater chance at showers Sunday afternoon will be along the I-75 corridor and eastern Big Bend. A low pressure system off the southeast coast is helping bring pockets of unsettled weather especially in areas to our east. Skies will remain partly cloudy Sunday evening as shower activity dies down around sunset.

The work week will start with hit-or-miss scattered storms across the area on Monday and Tuesday, but a dry spell by the middle of the week will help highs reach the mid to upper 90s by the week's end. This also helps bring out the sunshine, so more heat is on the way in the extended forecast!