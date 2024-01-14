A mild start to the week makes way for Tuesday showers, ushering in a cold snap Wednesday

After a chilly night, a mild and comfortable day has taken place across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia, with temperatures sitting in the low to mid 60s across the region before sunset. The sun has come out for much of the area, with mostly sunny skies making way for clear skies overnight. This will help temperatures drop into the 40s after sunset, with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s.

Tomorrow will see temperatures in the morning quickly rising through the 40s and 50s with lots of sunshine, warming up into the mid 60s later on in the afternoon. As temperatures warm, some increasing cloud cover will move into the region from the south with a small chance at an isolated shower in eastern parts of the area. This will make way for some showers across the region Tuesday morning as a cold front approaches the region. This will clear clouds out by Tuesday evening, but much colder air will be left in its wake.

Overnight lows Wednesday and Thursday morning will be in the mid 20s, meaning a hard freeze is possible as temperatures drop Tuesday night into Wednesday. This can cause issues with freezing pipes that may burst, so make sure to stock up on water heading into this cold snap. Highs Wednesday only reach the mid 40s, nearly 20 degrees below average! Some slight warming occurs heading into Friday as more showers work their way into the area, but another cold snap takes shape for next weekend with highs in the 40s and lows yet again in the 20s. Stay warm this week!