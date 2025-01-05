A line of rain moving through Monday morning brings potential for severe weather

Temperatures in the 60s Sunday afternoon are representing more mild temperatures ahead of a cold front that is bringing in more humid air from the south. This is going to keep overnight temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning on the milder side, however it comes with some passing storms as the cold front approaches the area Monday morning. Some passing clouds Sunday evening make way for overcast skies in the hours after midnight. Some spotty showers and storms start to move into the area after 3am. Overnight lows only fall into the mid to upper 50s near sunrise.

The main line of storms is not expected to move into the area until after 7am, more likely around 9am when most are on their way to or arriving at work. Keep an eye on the radar and weather updates before heading on your morning commute Monday morning. Most see rain after sunrise Monday morning, however, only some spotty areas could see storms reach severe limits. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado are the most probable impacts, but the severe weather threat will only verify for a small portion of the area. Make sure to stay weather aware across the Big Bend and South Georgia, as there is no way of telling at this time whether that isolated pocket of severe weather could impact where you are.

Showers will clear out of the area, including the Suwannee River Valley, by the early part of the afternoon. A colder breeze from the west-northwest will develop around this time, bringing temperatures down over the course of the afternoon. Lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will fall into the 20s and 30s across the area, beginning a stretch of well below average temperatures. A few days this week will see highs only reach the 40s with mostly dry weather lasting until Friday. Highs remain in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s through the upcoming weekend.

Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather as we track storms across the area throughout Monday morning.