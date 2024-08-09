Watch Now
A hot and sunny Friday sees feel-like temperatures as high as 112 degrees

We're seeing another warm and muggy start this morning with temperatures just below 80 degrees before sunrise. A few coastal showers are popping up in the Big Bend ahead of a cold front that will bring scattered storms this weekend, but doesn't help to cool us off. The morning will be hot and sunny across the area, with a few brief showers moving across the area this afternoon, but I expect most areas to stay dry again today. Highs this afternoon warm into the mid to upper 90s with a heat advisory in effect for feel-like temperatures as high as 112 degrees during the hottest part of the afternoon.

This weekend sees an increase in storm coverage, which will be scattered in nature. Still, a good amount of sunshine is expected each day this weekend, but chances are you will see a brief afternoon thunderstorm at least once either Saturday or Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s but feel-like temperatures will make it into the 100s due to increasing humidity across the area.

Early next week features some more spotty showers, but less storm coverage each day. A good amount of sunshine will be seen throughout the week with high pressure overhead as highs make it into the mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s.

