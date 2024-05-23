A hot and mostly sunny weekend kicks off the unofficial start to summer

A warm and sunny day is wrapping up across the Big Bend and South Georgia with temperatures around the 90 degree mark approaching sunset. Dewpoint temperatures in the mid to upper 60s indicate it is humid and muggy outdoors, so make sure you are finding ways to cool off. Overnight temperatures will drop through the 70s with lows bottoming out in the upper 60s with some clear periods throughout the night.

Patchy areas of fog are possible starting Friday morning as a sun-cloud blend remains overhead to start the day. Temperatures will still reach the low to mid 80s by noon, when clouds will start to disperse and make way for a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs once again reach the low 90s before a hotter weekend shapes up.

Saturday and Sunday will both feature ample bits of sunshine with a very low chance for rain throughout the weekend. Highs reach the mid 90s during the day with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. Memorial Day brings mostly sunny skies to the area with highs in the 90s, making for a great day to get outdoors if you have ways to cool off. Early signs show the next chance at rain will be Tuesday.