A hot and humid day brings significant heat risk with an afternoon pop up storm

It's a very warm and muggy start this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s and dewpoints in the mid 70s. The air conditioning will be working overtime today with lots of morning sunshine warming temperatures into the 90s by 11 am. From noon to 7pm this evening, a Heat Advisory is in effect for our Big Bend counties, with feel-like temperatures getting as high as 110 degrees. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s. Scattered storms this afternoon starting around 2 to 3 pm and lasting through sunset will help to break the heat at times, but relief will only be temporary.

Overnight tonight, we can expect lows to bottom out in the mid top upper 70s once again, with muggy conditions continuing. Scattered storms will be more focused on the Big Bend tomorrow afternoon as a cold front brings drier air to some of our Southern Georgia counties, but highs will once again reach the mid to upper 90s.

More moisture enters the region Wednesday, helping to increase rain chances area wide. Thursday looks to have the best chance at rain with 70% coverage, and more cloud cover across the region which will help keep highs in the mid 90s. Scattered storms and heat continue into the weekend with highs once again reaching the mid to upper 90s.