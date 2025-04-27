A hot an humid Monday brings scattered pop-up storms between periods of sunshine

A few localized pop-up showers have materialized on radar Sunday afternoon, but most have remained dry throughout the day. However, it has been hot and humid with highs in the 90s, and the potential for a brief localized shower cannot be ruled out through sunset this evening. Temperatures slowly fall through the 70s overnight with early morning lows reaching the upper 60s early Monday morning. Some clear periods come along with spotty passing clouds tonight.

Monday will start off with a sun-cloud blend, as temperatures warm through the 70s and into the 80s by 11 am. More sunshine will be overhead during the midday hours, before some pop-up storms start to develop by mid afternoon. The commute home from work and school will feature scattered showers and storms across the area, the typical summertime hit-or-miss storms in variety. While it won't be a washout, you might need to put the windshield wipers on for a few minutes on your commute home as a storm passes through.

This summer-like pattern continues all week long as frontal systems fail to make it through the area. Lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s come along with spotty to scattered storm coverage in the peak-heating hours of the afternoon. Some days feature more storm coverage than others, but no days are expected to be a washout.

Keep the umbrella handy, but it won't be needed outside of the afternoon and evening hours!

