A heat advisory is in effect Sunday afternoon with highs approaching 100 degrees

We're officially in the dog days of summer. Temperatures this afternoon have reached the mid to upper 90s with high humidity across the area. Rain has stayed away for most of the day, but a few pop-up showers and storms are still possible over the next few hours along the I-75 corridor and Suwannee River Valley. Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper 70s, but it will stay warm and humid.

Tomorrow will start off with lots of sunshine across the area with temperatures in the 80s by 9am. Temperatures reach the 90s by 11am with afternoon highs soaring into the upper 90s. By mid afternoon the chance for an isolated shower or storm will materialize across the Big Bend and I-75 corridor in southern Georgia. Most of the region stays dry, but the heat will make many wish for a shower to cool off. Heat indicies will be as high as 113 degrees Sunday afternoon, which is why a heat advisory is in effect.

Monday and Tuesday feature scattered afternoon storms in the forecast, but the heat risk will be extreme across the area Monday afternoon. It will be important to find ways to stay cool this week, especially on Monday. For those trying to cool off at the beach, keep in mind the high risk of rip currents.

By midweek, more moisture works its way into the area as a cold front approaches to the north, helping to enhance rain chances. Throughout the week, it stays hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.