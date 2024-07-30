A heat advisory is in effect for Wednesday afternoon as scattered storms return

On and off showers and storms continue this afternoon with as much as 4 inches of rain picked up this afternoon in localized areas. Scattered storms will continue through sunset this evening, with localized areas of showers lingering overnight. Skies will begin to clear after midnight with some clearer periods tomorrow morning as lows dip into the mid 70s.

Wednesday will start off with sunny skies across most of the area the a small chance at an isolated shower later in the morning. Temperatures rise into the 90s by noon when scattered storms pop up across the area. More than one round of storms is possible during the afternoon, which helps keep highs in the mid 90s. However, highs levels of humidity will make temperatures feel more like the triple digits, and a heat advisory has been issued from 10am to 8pm in anticipation of feel-like temperatures as high as 110 degrees.

Scattered storm coverage returns each afternoon this week with high humidity making highs in the mid 90s feel more like the triple digits each afternoon. Storm coverage will try to help break the heat, but drier periods throughout the day will help temperatures return to a hot and sticky state. Some sunshine will be seen for periods of each day, meaning the week won't be a total washout.

A system in the open waters of the Atlantic has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 7 days, but not until it reaches the Caribbean Sea later this week. It is expected to approach the southeast United States early next week, however recent trends have indicated it will curve northwards off the east coast. It's worth continuing to watch, as a weaker system that lacks steady development can track further south, which could impact rain chances early next week. Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather for updates on the tropics and our local forecast.