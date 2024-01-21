A hard freeze tonight makes way for a milder week ahead, with above average temperatures

We're wrapping up another cold day across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia, with temperatures in the 30s this evening, cooling into the 20s overnight. Over the next few hours, clear skies will make way for a few upper level clouds heading into the early morning. A slight breeze out of the north-northeast overnight will help to limit cooling as we approach sunrise, so I expect temperatures to fall into the mid 20s for much of the region opposed to the lower 20s.

A hard freeze warning is in effect for the entire viewing area until 9am, as lows could reach as low as the lower 20s tomorrow morning. This should be a reminder to bring plants and pets indoors, and leave your faucets running to avoid freezing and bursting pipes. A wind chill advisory is also in effect, as a slight breeze will cause temperatures to feel even colder, with feel-like temperatures expected to fall between 15 and 20 degrees in the early morning hours.

Tomorrow will start on the cold side yet again, with temperatures in the 20s in the early morning making way for highs in the mid to upper 40s in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy for much of the day, with some sunnier periods during the mid-morning hours. Winds out of the east-northeast will continue to filter cooler air into the region, but warmer weather is expected for the workweek.

Monday morning will start on the chilly side with temperatures in the 30s, but highs will quickly warm into the 60s during the afternoon, returning temperatures to average. Tuesday will feature highs reaching the 70s, making for a stretch of above average temperatures that will last through the weekend. Overnight lows by the end of next week will be in the 60s, making for much milder weather. However, starting Wednesday, some spotty showers will work their way into the forecast, with some more widespread showers expected Thursday and Friday. The end of the week and weekend will also feature the chance for some rumbles of thunder.