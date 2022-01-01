A few strong storms possible on Sunday, major cool-down in store for Monday

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday night will be the calm before a stormy Sunday settles in! It'll be breezy, warm, and humid tonight with increasing clouds. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60's overnight.

Sunday will feature a line of strong storms thanks to a sharp cold front that will really change things up across the area! Expect Sunday's line of storms to move from west to east throughout the day. A few storms may produce gusty winds and possibly a brief tornado. All of South Georgia and the Big Bend are going to be in a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather which is a level one risk on a scale of five.

Additionally, minor coastal flooding may be an issue for some coastal communities across the Big Bend. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Taylor County until Monday morning.

After the cold front passes late on Sunday night, temperatures will take a big nose-dive! By Monday morning, temperatures will be down in the 30's! Monday afternoon will only top out in the mid 50's! Jackets will be necessary to kick-off the first work-week of 2022! Tuesday should return to the low 60's by the afternoon.

Expect dry weather with some sunshine until Thursday when another front might prompt a few showers during the day.

