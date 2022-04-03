A few rounds of severe storms possible on Tuesday and Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Several systems will be impacting South Georgia and the Big Bend during the midweek time frame that could produce rounds of severe weather.

Warm and moist air will advance from the Gulf of Mexico into our region this week. This will create an unstable airmass that will get a boost of upper-level atmospheric energy in two waves on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) highlights several western counties in South Georgia and the Big Bend in a Slight Risk for severe weather (a level 2 out of 5 risk). Strong storms are possible during the daytime hours that may produce damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and an isolated tornado. The rest of the area is in a Marginal Risk for severe weather (a level 1 out of 5 risk). The exact timing of the storms still needs some fine-tuning so be sure to stay up to date with the latest on how these storms trend. So far, models depict storms occurring during the afternoon and evening hours. However, a stray morning storm may develop; so definitely stay tuned for more updates.

Outside of any storms, Tuesday will be windy. Those winds will be mostly out of the south, which could prompt minor coastal flooding concerns in some spots.

A renewed chance for severe storms does exist again on Wednesday. Gusty winds will be the primary concerns for stronger storms that may develop during the day. The SPC's Day 4 Outlook does include a 15% risk for severe weather which translates to the Slight Risk designation.

Relief will come when a potent cold front sweeps through the region on Thursday. However, a few showers and rumbles of thunder may linger for our eastern counties early Thursday morning. Drier and colder weather will settle in by late week and keep things quiet through the weekend.

